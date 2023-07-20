Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JCE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 53,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

