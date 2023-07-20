Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JCE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 53,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.97.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
