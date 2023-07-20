Oak Family Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.68 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.53.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
