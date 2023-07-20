Obtala (LON:OBT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

