OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Up to $30.99

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.99, but opened at $31.70. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 12,538 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,116,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

