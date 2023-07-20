Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.81. 105,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,372,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Olaplex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

