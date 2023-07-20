Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $411.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.82.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $3,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.