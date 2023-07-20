Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.90. 258,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

