Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $421.91. The company had a trading volume of 160,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $425.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

