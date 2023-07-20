Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MA traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.16. The company had a trading volume of 599,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,968. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The stock has a market cap of $375.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

