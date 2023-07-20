Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 2.3 %

LKQ stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 95,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.