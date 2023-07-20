Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Corteva by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,211 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Corteva by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 220,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

