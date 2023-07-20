Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

PBH traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.09. 9,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

