Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,129. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

