Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.67 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,477 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,708,000 after acquiring an additional 918,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,074,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

