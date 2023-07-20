Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE ST traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies
In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
