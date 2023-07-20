Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

