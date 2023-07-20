Oppenheimer Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $515.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

NFLX stock opened at $477.59 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $200.10 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.57 and a 200-day moving average of $358.78.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

