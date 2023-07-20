Orchid Price Hits $0.0501 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,834.35 or 1.00027815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05024602 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $494,721.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

