Orchid Price Tops $0.0509 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $48.99 million and $739,339.78 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,294.61 or 1.00005828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05024602 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $494,721.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.