Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Shares Up 3%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 582.50 ($7.62) and last traded at GBX 581 ($7.60). 219,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 157,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 564 ($7.37).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £530.74 million, a PE ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 544.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 586.38.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

