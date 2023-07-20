Pacific Sage Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.84. The company had a trading volume of 281,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,978. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.65. The stock has a market cap of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

