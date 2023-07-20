Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.32. The company had a trading volume of 416,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,941. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

