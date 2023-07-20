Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,586 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.18 and a 200 day moving average of $237.90. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

