Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 53 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $417.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.31. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $419.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.