Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.42. The company had a trading volume of 270,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.37 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

