Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.41. 3,138,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976,415. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

