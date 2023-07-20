Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.54 Million in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Get First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII - Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 2,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,535. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12.

About First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII - Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII - Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.