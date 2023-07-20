Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,745. The company has a market capitalization of $236.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.48 and its 200-day moving average is $390.82. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.