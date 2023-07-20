Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,401,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $71.94. 1,399,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

