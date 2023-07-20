Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.72

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.72 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.28 ($0.17). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,475,935 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 27 ($0.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £280.32 million, a PE ratio of 725.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.71.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
