Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.