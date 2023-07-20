Parnassus Investments LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,836 shares of company stock worth $77,005,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

HSY opened at $242.70 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.04. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

