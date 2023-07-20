Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.33.

Several analysts have commented on PSI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pason Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Pason Systems stock opened at C$12.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.94. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$98.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.25 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.422049 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

