Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) President Sells $425,000.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Rodino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.66. 239,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,733. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

