Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $548.59 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $548.59 million and $11.90 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

