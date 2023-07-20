PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.92 and last traded at $77.14. 1,070,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,193,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nomura raised their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

