PDS Planning Inc Acquires 711 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

