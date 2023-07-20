PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. abrdn plc increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $422.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $425.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.