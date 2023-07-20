PDS Planning Inc Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in American Tower by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.43.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.