PDS Planning Inc Invests $446,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MS opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

