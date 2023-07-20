PDS Planning Inc Purchases 1,346 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

