PDS Planning Inc Purchases 9,153 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

PFE opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

