PDS Planning Inc Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.5 %

MDLZ opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.