PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 1.8 %

BKNG opened at $2,927.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,680.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2,555.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,998.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,766.60.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

