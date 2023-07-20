Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.03

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.03 and traded as low as $19.72. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 3,830 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEBK. TheStreet cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

