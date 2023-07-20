PepsiCo, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.265 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,051,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.45. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.