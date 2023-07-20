Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of PFGC opened at $61.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,136 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

