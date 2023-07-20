Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.32

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.32 and traded as high as $24.82. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 86,102 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,366,000 after purchasing an additional 668,841 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 378.8% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 439,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 334,380 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

