Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $378.32

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 378.32 ($4.95) and traded as high as GBX 384.40 ($5.03). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 384.40 ($5.03), with a volume of 356,707 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 480 ($6.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,982.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 378.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.14.

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pets at Home Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,500.00%.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 71,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73), for a total value of £260,082.52 ($340,066.06). Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Further Reading

