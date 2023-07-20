Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

