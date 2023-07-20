Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

